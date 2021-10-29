Equity, Humanity, Power and Joy: Black Journalist Leaders On Addressing History With Solutions

Read more in take The Lead on JAWS

Answering questions from the participants at the JAWS Camp, with the theme of “Re-Emerging and Re-Imagining,” Douglas, who has served as deputy editorial page editor at the Chicago Sun-Times, Eugene S. Pulliam Distinguished Visiting Professor at DePauw University, senior leader with The OpEd Project, managing editor at MLK50: Justice Through Journalism, and author of Moon U.S. Civil Rights Trail: A Traveler’s Guide To The People, Places, and Events That Made The Movement, says, “Journalism is not where I work. Journalism is who I am.”

Read Deborah Douglas’ Power To Change Story in Take The Lead

Payne, former managing editor of BET.com, executive producer of Teen Vogue and Them, and creator of NBCBLK, as well as producer at NBC Nightly News, says that as consistently “the only” Black producer at NBC Nightly News, that for content considered a “Black story,” she was the one called to do the work.

“Because I am the only Black person in the meeting, I need to have a perspective and if I don’t speak up, I’m not sure who will,” Payne says. “I need to have that mindset and I need to do that series and make sure I am responsible in the newsroom and represent in the newsroom.”